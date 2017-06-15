FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish foreign minister says to visit Saudi Arabia to push end to Qatar rift
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 2 months ago

Turkish foreign minister says to visit Saudi Arabia to push end to Qatar rift

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks to the media during a visit in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, June 1, 2017.Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday to hold talks about a dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbours after visiting Doha earlier this week.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with his Tunisian counterpart, Cavusoglu said Turkey maintained its impartiality in the spat and was pushing ahead with efforts to solve it.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have broken off ties and imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and courting regional rival Iran - allegations Doha denies.

Turkey has backed Qatar in a dispute that has ramifications across the Middle East, from Cairo to Baghdad, and raised concerns in Washington and Moscow.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

