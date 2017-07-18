Turkey's Erdogan plans Gulf trip on July 23-24 - Turkish presidency

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar on July 23-24, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

Erdogan has been a staunch ally of Qatar in its dispute with Gulf Arab neighbours. He criticised a list of demands by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to end sanctions they imposed on Doha last month over allegations Qatar funds terrorist groups and is allied to their arch-foe Iran.

Qatar denies the accusations.