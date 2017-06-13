FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan to discuss Qatar dispute with Trump, minister says
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan to discuss Qatar dispute with Trump, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, May 30, 2017.Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss the dispute between Qatar and other Arab states in coming days, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the parliament ahead of Erdogan's speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Cavusoglu said the two leaders would hold a phone call to discuss the issue.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Qatar last week, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-adversary Iran - allegations Qatar says are baseless.

Erdogan has vowed to keep supporting Qatar and said the dispute should be resolved before the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.