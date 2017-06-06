U.S. Air Force secretary not concerned about air base in Qatar

(Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told a Senate committee she was not concerned about the U.S. air base in Qatar despite Saudi Arabia's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar in a coordinated move with Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Wilson said there was no threat to removal of the base, and that U.S. operations continued without interruption.

Wilson and U.S. Air Force chief of staff General David Goldfein were giving testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee on the posture of the Air Force and its fiscal year 2018 budget request.