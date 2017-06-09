FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump calls on Qatar to stop funding terrorism
June 9, 2017 / 7:10 PM / 2 months ago

Trump calls on Qatar to stop funding terrorism

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on regulatory relief at the Department of Transportation in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on Qatar to stop funding of groups that commit terrorism, saying the Gulf nation had historically done so "at a very high level."

"No civilized nation can tolerate this violence or allow this wicked ideology to spread on its shores," Trump told reporters at the White House, where he was holding a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

