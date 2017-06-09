FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Blockade against Qatar 'hindering' planning for long-term operation - Pentagon
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
June 9, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 2 months ago

Blockade against Qatar 'hindering' planning for long-term operation - Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A blockade against Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states was not affecting current operations against Islamic State, but was "hindering" the ability to plan for long-term operations, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"While current operations from Al Udeid Air Base have not been interrupted or curtailed, the evolving situation is hindering our ability to plan for longer-term military operations," Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is home to more than 11,000 U.S. and coalition forces and an important base for the fight against Islamic State. He did not explain how exactly it was affecting planning for longer-term operations. Davis said Qatar remained critical for air operations against Islamic State.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

