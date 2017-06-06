Trump spoke to Saudi king, stressed need for Gulf unity - White House official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman on Tuesday and stressed the need for Gulf unity, a senior White House official said, following a decision by Arab powers to cut ties to Qatar.

"His (Trump's) message was that we need unity in the region to fight extremist ideology and terrorist financing. It's important that the Gulf be united for peace and security in the region," the senior White House official told Reuters.