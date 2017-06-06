FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. trying to resolve Middle East rift with Qatar - White House
June 6, 2017 / 7:30 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. trying to resolve Middle East rift with Qatar - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is communicating with all the parties in the Middle East "to resolve issues and restore cooperation" after several countries moved to break diplomatic ties with Qatar, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The U.S. still wants to see this issue de-escalated and resolved immediately, in keeping with the principles that the president laid out in terms of defeating terror financing and extremism," spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing."

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Walsh

