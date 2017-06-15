FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar says Gulf crisis has no impact on World Cup preparations
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar says Gulf crisis has no impact on World Cup preparations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar said on Thursday a rift with fellow Gulf Arab states that included economic sanctions on Doha had not affected its preparations to host the 2022 World Cup, adding that alternative sources for construction materials had been secured.

"I can confirm to everybody that there is absolutely no impact on the progress of work in the Mondial facilities and that work is proceeding normally," said Ghanim al-Kuwari, executive director at the Qatari committee overseeing preparations for the World Cup.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alison Williams

