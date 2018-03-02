Fragapane to miss Commonwealth Games with torn Achilles

(Reuters) - Four-times Commonwealth Games champion Claudia Fragapane has suffered a torn Achilles tendon in training and will miss next month’s Games in Australia, British Gymnastics announced on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - 2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Team Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Claudia Fragapane (GBR) of United Kingdom competes on the floor during the women's team final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The 20-year-old is a floor exercise and vault specialist and won four gold medals during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“I am so sad to say I will not be competing at the British Championship, Gymnastics World Cup and Commonwealth Games,” Fragapane wrote on her Twitter account.

“Yesterday, I was on floor and I felt something go on take-off and sadly I have snapped my Achilles. I feel so upset and heartbroken, words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now!

“I don’t know when I will be back competing again but I have the greatest people around me that will help me recover mentally and physically. This won’t be the end for me I will come back stronger. Lots of love X.”

She will begin her rehabilitation under the guidance of the British Gymnastics medical team and English Institute of Sport support staff.

The Commonwealth Games will be staged from April 4 to 15 on the Gold Coast, Queensland.