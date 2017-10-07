FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Hurd wins all-around title at gymnastics world championships
October 7, 2017 / 3:52 AM / in 12 days

American Hurd wins all-around title at gymnastics world championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Morgan Hurd of the United States competes on the uneven bars during the 47th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Montreal Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Morgan Hurd seized the all-around title at the gymnastics world championships in Montreal on Friday.

The 16-year-old grabbed the United States’ seventh straight Olympic or world all-around title by edging out Canada’s Elsabeth Black 55.232 to 55.132.

U.S. champion Ragan Smith withdrew minutes before the competition with an ankle injury. Smith, a favourite to take the gold after finishing second in qualifications, was taken for X-Rays and her absence cleared the way for Hurd.

Injuries have plagued the competition with Romania’s Larisa Iordache, a two-time world all-around medallist, tearing her Achilles tendon during the warmups and Kohei Uchimura pulling out of the men’s qualifications due to a torn ankle ligament.

Russia’s Elena Eremina took third with a total of 54.799. Japan’s Mai Murakami was fourth, followed by Melanie de Jesus dos Santos of France.

Hurd’s triumph makes her the youngest Olympic or world all-around champion since Aliya Mustafina in 2010.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

