FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halma's first-half profit rises 13 percent on Asia-Pacific boost
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 2 days ago

Halma's first-half profit rises 13 percent on Asia-Pacific boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Safety equipment maker Halma Plc (HLMA.L) said its profit rose 13 percent in the first half of the year, helped by growth in its Asia-Pacific business.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 94.5 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 83.6 million pounds a year ago.

The company, which produces fire and smoke detectors and medical devices, said it expected to remain on track to make progress in the second half of the year.

Revenue rose 14.5 percent to 506.3 million pounds in the period.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.