9 days ago
UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent
#Business News
July 26, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 9 days ago

UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc (HMSO.L) posted a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value, as more customers visited its malls.

Hammerson, whose malls include the Bullring in Birmingham and Italie Deux in Paris, said its European Public Real Estate Association, or EPRA, net asset value per share rose to 7.71 pounds ($10.04) in the six months to June 30, up from 7.39 pounds a year earlier.

Shares in British property developers were hit after Britain's vote to leave the European Union as investors questioned future prospects of the sector. But strong investment from overseas buyers has driven a recovery.

"This performance is particularly pleasing in the context of a more uncertain political and economic backdrop and structural shifts in the retail sector," Hammerson said.

The company said the consumer outlook had softened in Britain due to higher inflation that reduced real disposable income.

The British REIT hiked its dividend to 10.7 pence per share from 10.7 pence a year ago.

Reporting by Esha Vaish and Rahul B in Bangalore; Editing by Edmund Blair

