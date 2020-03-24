Thailand approves $3.3 billion stimulus to ease coronavirus impact

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved additional stimulus measures worth 107 billion baht (2.80 billion pounds) in a bid to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The measures include cash handouts, soft loans, emergency loans, tax breaks, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand reported 106 new coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths, taking the total to 827 cases and 4 deaths.
