March 24, 2020 / 7:53 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Thailand approves $3.3 billion stimulus to ease coronavirus impact

FILE PHOTO: Passengers line up on social distancing marks due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a train station in Bangkok, Thailand March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved additional stimulus measures worth 107 billion baht (2.80 billion pounds) in a bid to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The measures include cash handouts, soft loans, emergency loans, tax breaks, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand reported 106 new coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths, taking the total to 827 cases and 4 deaths.

