Gates Foundation invests $40 million in UK immunotherapy company
#Business News
September 18, 2017 / 7:00 AM / a month ago

Gates Foundation invests $40 million in UK immunotherapy company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTOT: Melinda Gates and her husband Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, co-founders of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attend an United Nations' Every Woman, Every Child news conference in New York September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pearl Gabel

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is to invest up to $40 million (29.41 million pounds) in privately held British biotech company Immunocore to support its development of immunotherapies for infectious diseases.

Oxford-based Immunocore has so far concentrated on developing its T-cell receptor medicines to fight cancer, where it has collaborations with Roche (ROG.S), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N).

The tie-up with the Gates Foundation will extend the work into finding and developing new treatments for tuberculosis, HIV and other infectious diseases.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter

