FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HeidelbergCement beats third-quarter profit forecasts as cost cuts accelerate
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2017 / 6:22 AM / a day ago

HeidelbergCement beats third-quarter profit forecasts as cost cuts accelerate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) beat expectations for third-quarter profit as cost cuts from its $4 billion takeover of Italcementi kicked in ahead of schedule.

FILE PHOTO - A logo of HeidelbergCement is pictured at their headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Operating income before depreciation (OIBD) rose 5 percent to 1.06 billion euros (933.53 million pounds), beating the average Reuters poll forecast of 1.04 billion euros. Net profit jumped 42 percent to 481 million euros.

The German cement, aggregates and concrete maker said on Wednesday it had already achieved cost cuts of 254 million euros, beating its 2017 target of 175 million, and it was confident it could reach its 2018 target this year.

“Overall, the acquisition of Italcementi will have a clearly positive impact on earnings per share already in 2017,” it said.

HeidelbergCement confirmed its 2017 outlook for a moderate increase in revenue, mid-single to double-digit percentage in OIBD growth, and a significant rise in profit before one-offs.

Third-quarter revenue rose 4 percent on a comparable basis to 4.6 billion euros, in line with expectations.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.