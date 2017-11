BERLIN (Reuters) - Loss-making German meal-kit-delivery group HelloFresh HFGG.TG on Wednesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 10.25 euros (8.99 pounds)per share, at the centre of an indicative price range of 9 to 11.50 euros.

The company said all 27 million newly-issued ordinary shares were placed. Its stock is due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday.