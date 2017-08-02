Unilever's venture arm gives Germany's Helpling a hand

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017.

(Reuters) - Unilever has invested in German start-up Helpling, a website for booking home cleaners, its latest effort to test new businesses as technology changes ways of selling packaged goods.

The Anglo-Dutch company, whose brands include Domestos cleaners, Persil detergent and Dove soap, announced the investment on Wednesday, without disclosing its size.

Helpling, whose other investors include Rocket Internet and Mangrove Capital, plans to roll out additional household services internationally and upgrade its technology.

The investment from Unilever Ventures, the company's venture capital and private equity arm, follows a string of partnerships with the three-year old start-up, including co-branded marketing campaigns and the distribution of home care products to Helpling customers, who use the site to find and book independent cleaners.

Unilever was one of the first packaged goods makers to set up a venture capital arm to invest in early-stage brands, but the strategy has been adopted in recent months by nine other big food industry players.

Unilever Ventures has also invested in food delivery services Gousto and Sun Basket.