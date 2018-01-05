FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong's Henderson Land sells office tower for $1.3 billion to China buyer
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
deals
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
world
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016 - IOM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 5, 2018 / 10:08 AM / 2 days ago

Hong Kong's Henderson Land sells office tower for $1.3 billion to China buyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK) has signed an agreement to sell an office tower for HK$9.95 billion (£938.63 million), a spokeswoman said on Friday, and the buyer is a China-backed firm, according to Hong Kong’s Companies Registry.

FILE PHOTO - Bubbles are seen in front of the skyline of the financial Central district, during a "Bubble Up" show by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki, outside Harbour City mall in Hong Kong, China August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The Hong Kong developer’s spokeswoman said the buyer of the building with a gross floor area of almost 330,000 square feet is Fans Group Ltd, a company registered under a China passport holder according to a Reuters check.

    Chinese firms have been expanding aggressively in Hong Kong property, one of the world’s most expensive real estate markets, buying both residential land and office buildings.

    The deal is the largest in the city since CK Asset (1113.HK) sold a skyscraper in central business district at a world record price of $5.2 billion late last year. The buyer of that skyscraper was also a China-backed investor.

    Reporting by Joy Leung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.