Verdict in Hexagon CEO's trial to come January 10

OSLO (Reuters) - The verdict in the insider trading trial of Hexagon (HEXAb.ST) Chief Executive Ola Rollen will be issued in the evening of Jan. 10, an Oslo court said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Chief executive of Swedish engineering group Hexagon AB Rollen gestures during a news conference in Zurich. REUTERS/Siggi Bucher

Prosecutors have called for an 18 month prison term for Rollen over his 2015 purchase of shares in Norway’s Next Biometrics (NEXT.OL), a transaction which did not involve Hexagon.

One of Sweden’s best known business leaders, Rollen maintained his innocence during the trial.

The verdict will be published at around 1830 CET (1730 GMT) on Jan. 10, the Oslo District Court said in a statement.