Hiscox names Tom Shewry as director of group finance
#Business News
September 20, 2017

Hiscox names Tom Shewry as director of group finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hiscox (HSX.L) named Tom Shewry as the director of Group Finance, the global insurer said on Wednesday.

The Lloyd’s of London underwriter said Shewry, who joins from Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), would report to Chief Financial Officer Aki Hussain.

Shewry, who was the finance director of the general insurance business at Lloyds, will be responsible for a number of the key financial processes of the Group, including internal and external financial reporting and control, business planning and treasury, Hiscox said.

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

