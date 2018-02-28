FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

HKEX executive says maintaining active dialogue with Saudi Aramco on IPO plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) (0388.HK) is still maintaining an “active” and “good conversation” with Saudi Aramco about its planned massive share sale, the head of HKEX said on Wednesday.

    At a news conference after announcing its results, Charles Li, however, said HKEX doesn’t have visibility about Saudi Aramco’s listing plan.

    The Saudi government says Aramco is worth $2 trillion (£1.44 trillion) and aims to list on one or more foreign stock exchanges in addition to Riyadh.

    In an interview with Reuters in November, Li had said a Hong Kong listing by Aramco would help the oil giant secure huge Chinese demand for its planned $100 bln share sale.

    Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Writing by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

