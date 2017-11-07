FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's HNA set to name ex-German minister Roesler as CEO - source
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2017 / 8:23 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

China's HNA set to name ex-German minister Roesler as CEO - source

Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s HNA Group [HNAIRC.UL] is set to appoint former German economy minister and vice chancellor Philipp Roesler as its chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO - The HNA Group logo is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Bloomberg, which had earlier reported the proposed appointment, added that it could be made in the coming weeks. bloom.bg/2AoNwJP

Earlier on Tuesday China’s heavily indebted airline-to-property conglomerate said it has agreed a sale and repurchase deal on some of its shares in Spain’s NH Hotel Group (NHH.MC) to raise cash for internal financing.

HNA, which is also one of the biggest shareholders in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), has taken on billions in debt to fund a $50 billion acquisition spree in the last two years and has faced rising funding costs in recent weeks as investors worry about its financial health.

No one at HNA was immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in BengaluruEditing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.