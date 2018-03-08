FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Business News
March 8, 2018 / 9:30 AM / 2 days ago

Foxconn unit wins CSRC approval for Shanghai IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, has won approval for a mainland listing of one of its subsidiaries, two sources said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Foxconn and Ennoconn are seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, has been aiming to list the unit, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange to help fund projects in smart manufacturing, cloud computing and 5G solutions.

Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.