FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda, Nissan developing solid-state batteries for EVs - report
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 21, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 5 days ago

Honda, Nissan developing solid-state batteries for EVs - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) are developing all solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks under the logo of Nissan Motor Co at the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

It was not clear from the report whether the two companies were expected to work together.

    Tighter global emissions regulations are forcing automakers worldwide to shift to EVs, and some are tying up to share the high costs of developing batteries for them.

    In Japan, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) has teamed up with Panasonic (6752.T) to research developing EV batteries.

    Honda told Reuters it was looking at the possibility of developing all solid-state batteries but would not elaborate, while Nissan was not immediately available for comment.

    Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.