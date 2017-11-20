Honda to use Facebook to find owners with defective Takata airbags

(Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) said on Monday it will use Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) custom audiences tool to find car owners with defective Takata airbags.

A recalled Takata airbag inflator removed it from a Honda Pilot is shown at the AutoNation Honda dealership service department in Miami, Florida, United States on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

The tool, which allows advertisers to reach a specified list of users, will match encrypted email addresses associated with recalled vehicle identification numbers to Facebook users.

Japan’s Takata Corp’s (TKTDQ.PK) air bag inflators have been linked to at least 18 deaths and 180 injuries around the world because they can rupture and shoot metal fragments into vehicles.

Honda, whose vehicles account for 17 of the 18 deaths worldwide, has been by far the most aggressive in reaching out to affected customers.

A report issued on Friday by an independent monitor of the Takata recalls said more than 10 million U.S. vehicles and 18.5 million faulty Takata air bag inflators remain unrepaired in the largest ever auto recall.

Automakers have recalled or expect to recall by 2019 about 125 million vehicles worldwide to replace air bag inflators, including more than 60 million in the United States.