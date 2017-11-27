Nasralla practically assured of Honduras election win-official

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - With 70 percent of ballots counted in the Honduran presidential election, opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla maintains a five point lead over President Juan Orlando Hernandez, and is set to win, an election official said on Monday.

“The technical experts here say that it’s irreversible,” said Marcos Ramiro Lobo, one of four election tribunal magistrates. “(Nasralla) is practically the winner.”

Speaking to Reuters, Lobo said Nasralla had kept up a five point advantage over the incumbent Hernandez, who had been widely expected to win before the election took place.