TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Wednesday edged ahead of his TV star rival in a contentious vote count that has dragged on for three days.

A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, carries her daughter as she stands in front of riot police while waiting for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

With 81.77 percent of the ballot boxes counted, the election tribunal said both Hernandez and opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla had won 42.17 percent of the vote, though the incumbent had an advantage of 40 votes.