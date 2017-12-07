FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honduras suspends curfew in eight departments after vote dispute
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 3:04 AM / 2 days ago

Honduras suspends curfew in eight departments after vote dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduras suspended its nighttime curfew in eight regions, or departments, on Wednesday after the areas were not deemed to pose a risk to public order following a disputed Nov. 26 presidential vote, a government security spokesman said.

Police officers stand guard along the street during curfew while the country is still mired in chaos over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The Honduran government suspended some rights to free movement by imposing a curfew last week when protests erupted over irregularities in the vote count for the election.

It later lifted the curfew in an island department and two cities. Honduras has 18 departments.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham

