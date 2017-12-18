Honduran presidential candidate Nasralla says election marred by fraud

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran centre-left candidate Salvador Nasralla said on Sunday it was clear there had been fraud “before, during and after” a bitterly contested Nov. 26 presidential election and that he was headed to Washington to meet with U.S. and other officials.

Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, looks on during a news conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Nasralla’s comments, made in a video posted on Facebook, followed a decision by the nation’s electoral tribunal to declare conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of the vote. The announcement sparked calls for renewed street protests.

Nasralla said he had meetings planned with the U.S. State Department and the Organization of American States.