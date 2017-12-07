FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Latin American countries say support Honduran recount
December 7, 2017 / 2:34 AM / 2 days ago

Latin American countries say support Honduran recount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Seven Latin American governments said on Wednesday that they supported the decision by Honduras’ electoral tribunal to proceed with a total recount of disputed ballots in the country’s Nov. 28 election.

Scrutineers count ballots of the general election at a vote counting center in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru expressed the position in a statement issued by Mexico’s foreign ministry.

“We urge Honduran citizens to wait in a peaceful manner for the vote recount,” the statement said.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham

