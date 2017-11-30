Honduran vote count gives Hernandez 1 point lead over rival

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez extended the lead over his rival to just over one percentage point in a seesawing, delayed vote count for a presidential election that has sparked a political crisis, latest results showed on Thursday.

Supporters of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is also National Party presidential candidate, celebrate as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The website of the electoral tribunal said that with 90.4 percent of ballots counted after Sunday’s election, Hernandez had secured 42.68 percent of the vote in the Central American nation, with his centrist opponent Salvador Nasralla on 41.6 percent.

The process has been disrupted by technical glitches, and Nasralla initially held a five point lead over pre-election favourite Hernandez until the count ground to a halt on Monday with more than half of the ballots counted.

When the count restarted some 36 hours later, the results started to swing in favour of Hernandez, and Nasralla cried foul, rejecting the figures and saying that he was being robbed.