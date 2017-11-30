FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honduran opposition candidate rejects official election count
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 2:25 AM / a day ago

Honduran opposition candidate rejects official election count

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Salvador Nasralla, the Honduran opposition candidate whose early lead against President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a presidential election has evaporated, on Wednesday said he rejected the vote count of the electoral tribunal.

Supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, hold up posters of him while waiting for official presidential election results outside the warehouse of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Earlier, both candidates vowed to respect the final result once every disputed vote had been scrutinized, issuing signed statements brokered by the Organization of American States.

But Nasralla told a news conference a few hours later that the document had “no validity” and rejected the count.

Nasralla initially held a five point lead against Hernandez until the electoral count suddenly stopped on Monday. When it restarted on Tuesday, the count began favouring Hernandez who edged ahead earlier on Wednesday before it stopped again.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
