Honduras opposition candidate calls on U.S. not to recognise election
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 3:32 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Honduras opposition candidate calls on U.S. not to recognise election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honduran opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla called on United States on Tuesday not to recognise results announced in his country’s presidential election and to suspend aid until a new vote can be held.

Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, looks on during a news conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Speaking at news conference in Washington, Nasralla accused his opponent, U.S.-friendly President Juan Orlando Hernandez, of holding on to power illegally after gross fraud in the Nov. 26 poll.

Hernandez declared himself president elect on Tuesday despite a call for new elections by the Organization of American States (OAS) that followed allegations of fraud and deadly protests.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
