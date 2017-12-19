Honduras opposition candidate calls on U.S. not to recognise election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honduran opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla called on United States on Tuesday not to recognise results announced in his country’s presidential election and to suspend aid until a new vote can be held.

Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, looks on during a news conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Speaking at news conference in Washington, Nasralla accused his opponent, U.S.-friendly President Juan Orlando Hernandez, of holding on to power illegally after gross fraud in the Nov. 26 poll.

Hernandez declared himself president elect on Tuesday despite a call for new elections by the Organization of American States (OAS) that followed allegations of fraud and deadly protests.