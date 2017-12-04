OAS says Honduran vote results in doubt due to 'irregularities'

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Observers cannot be certain of the results of Honduras’ Nov. 26 presidential vote due to irregularities, errors and systematic problems, the top representative of the Organization of America States (OAS) in Honduras said on Monday.

Former Bolivian President Jorge Quiroga and head of the OAS mission to Honduras told reporters that electoral authorities should carry out a wider recount after a ballot count pointed to a win for incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez.