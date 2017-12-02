FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honduran presidential result due at 9 pm - electoral tribunal
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
markets
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Jobs
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
Commentary
Corbyn pay row shows costs of bank excess
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 7:25 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Honduran presidential result due at 9 pm - electoral tribunal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduras will publish the final result for last Sunday’s presidential election at 9 p.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, said the head of the country’s electoral tribunal, David Matamoros.

Honduras has been stuck in political limbo since the election due to problems with the vote count.

The vote count initially favoured opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla, then swung in favour of President Juan Orlando Hernandez after it came to a halt on Monday and restarted more than a day later.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.