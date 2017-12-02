Honduran presidential result due at 9 pm - electoral tribunal

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduras will publish the final result for last Sunday’s presidential election at 9 p.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, said the head of the country’s electoral tribunal, David Matamoros.

Honduras has been stuck in political limbo since the election due to problems with the vote count.

The vote count initially favoured opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla, then swung in favour of President Juan Orlando Hernandez after it came to a halt on Monday and restarted more than a day later.