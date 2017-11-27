FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition takes surprise lead over U.S. ally in Honduras election
November 27, 2017 / 8:13 AM / a day ago

Opposition takes surprise lead over U.S. ally in Honduras election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - A left-right coalition led by a flamboyant TV host took a surprise lead in the Honduran presidential election, initial results showed on Monday, upsetting forecasts that the crime-fighting, U.S. allied incumbent would comfortably win.

Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship gestures as he speaks to supporters, after the presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Salvador Nasralla, who helms the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, had 45.17 percent of the vote, while the National Party’s Hernandez had 40.21 percent with 57 percent of ballot boxes counted, according to the country’s election tribunal.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

