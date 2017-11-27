FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honduras president with strong lead in TV station's election exit poll
#World News
November 27, 2017 / 12:34 AM / 2 days ago

Honduras president with strong lead in TV station's election exit poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - An exit poll by a Honduran TV channel gave a strong lead to President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a staunch U.S. ally of the center-right National Party, after polling stations closed in the poor Central American nation’s election on Sunday.

The Channel 5 exit poll gave Hernandez 43.93 percent of the vote, with Salvador Nasralla, who helms a broad left-right coalition called the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, trailing on 34.70 percent.

The Honduras election tribunal is due to give its first official count later in the evening.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

