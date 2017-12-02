Honduras suspends constitutional guarantees amid election unrest

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Honduran government gave the army and police more powers to contain unrest by suspending constitutional guarantees, a senior government official said on Friday, in a presidential election crisis that has triggered looting and protests.

A man walks away from tear gas as supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, clash with police during a protest caused by the delayed vote count for the presidential election in San Pedro Sula, Honduras December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Moises Ayala

Ebal Diaz, a high official for the council of ministers, spoke on a Honduran news program shortly after the Central American country’s electoral tribune said it would aim to resume a delayed and controversial vote count on Saturday.