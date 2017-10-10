FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honeywell spins off units worth $7.5 billion in sales, keeps aerospace
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 10, 2017 / 10:46 AM / in 9 days

Honeywell spins off units worth $7.5 billion in sales, keeps aerospace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Miller

(Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) will spin off its home and ADI global distribution business and transportation systems into two independent, publicly-traded companies by the end of 2018, the company said on Tuesday.

Honeywell said the two businesses were together worth $7.5 billion (5.68 billion pounds)in annualised sales. The changes defy calls by one of its shareholders, activist hedge fund Third Point LLC, to spin off its aerospace division.

(This version of the story corrects headline and second paragraph to show value referred to annualised sales.)

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.