a month ago
China's Xi says Hong Kong's "one country, two system" formula faces "new challenges"
June 30, 2017 / 10:14 AM / a month ago

China's Xi says Hong Kong's "one country, two system" formula faces "new challenges"

China's President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's outgoing Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying give thumbs up as they pose for photographs with members of the Hong Kong Police Force's Junior Police Scheme during a visit at the scheme's Permanent Activity Center and Integrated Youth Camp in Hong Kong, China, June 30, 2017.Justin Chin/Pool

Venus Wu

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said there have been "new issues" and "new challenges" in Hong Kong's implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle that guarantees the city a high degree of autonomy.

Slideshow (4 Images)

He added these issues should be handled correctly and analysed rationally, and that he remained confident in the city.

Xi made the comments carried by local television while meeting about 200 delegates from all sectors of Hong Kong society during his three-day visit to celebrate the former British colony's 20 years under Chinese rule.

Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Nick Macfie

