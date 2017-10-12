China lodges solemn representations with U.K. after British citizen barred from Hong Kong

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, speaks at a regular news conference in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it had lodged solemn representations with Britain after London sought an explanation from Beijing for a British activist critical of Hong Kong’s rights record being barred entry to the former British colony.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing.

Benedict Rogers, a co-founder of the Conservative Party’s Human Rights Commission, has been a vocal critic of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong’s treatment of human rights activists, including that of jailed student protest leader Joshua Wong.