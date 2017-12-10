FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Troubled Hong Kong penny stock firm appoints new leadership following arrests
Sections
Featured
UK consumers cut spending in run-up to Christmas
Economy
UK consumers cut spending in run-up to Christmas
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures surge 21 percent on debut
Markets
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures surge 21 percent on debut
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 10, 2017 / 1:14 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Troubled Hong Kong penny stock firm appoints new leadership following arrests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong penny stock firm announced the appointment of new leadership following the anti-graft agency’s arrest of its three executive directors last week.

Convoy Global Holdings Ltd (1019.HK) was identified as part of a network of penny-stock firms whose share prices crashed spectacularly in June.

It has appointed Johnny Chen, a former chairman of China at Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN.S) and former executive member of the Greater-China Management Board at PricewaterhouseCoopers, as its executive director and interim chairman of the board, it said on Sunday.

It has also appointed Yap E-hock and Ip Yee-kwan as its executive directors, and named three new independent non-executive directors, Francine Fu, Martin Pak and Yan Tat-wah, it said in a stock exchange statement.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption, in its first ever joint operation with markets watchdog the Securities and Futures Commission, arrested Convoy’s three executive directors, Wong Lee-man, Fong Sut-sam and Chan Lai-yee last week.

The trio was suspended by the company following the arrests.

Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.