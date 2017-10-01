Racing - Enable cruises to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win

(Reuters) - Pre-race favourite Enable cruised to victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly on Sunday, as Frankie Dettori became the most successful jockey in the history of the race.

John Gosden’s three-year-old filly won by about three lengths from runner-up Cloth Of Stars, with Ulysses following in third.

Dettori had been one of seven jockeys with four Arc wins to his name, but his latest victory moves him out on his own with five. His previous successes came in 1995, 2001, 2002 and 2015.

Enable, meanwhile, claimed her fifth consecutive top-level victory, following wins in the Epsom Oaks, the Irish Oaks, the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Yorkshire Oaks.