Dettori delighted Enable to stay in training
#Sports News
October 10, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 9 days ago

Dettori delighted Enable to stay in training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Horse Racing - Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - Chantilly Racecourse, France - October 1, 2017 Frankie Dettori on Enable is pictured before the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (Group 1) REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Jockey Frankie Dettori is delighted that Enable, the winner of the Prix de L‘Arc de Triomphe, will remain in training next year.

The John Gosden-trained filly won the English, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks and the King George at Ascot before cruising to victory in Chantilly, France this month to make Dettori the most successful jockey in the race’s history.

“To me, she’s the filly of a lifetime, so of course I‘m made up. What she’s done this year has been phenomenal,” Dettori told reporters after owner Prince Khalid bin Abdullah announced the decision to keep the three-year-old in training next year.

“Everyone who likes racing wants to see her again next year, so it’s great news,” the Italian added.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

