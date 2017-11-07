FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Horse racing - Jockey Moreira replaced in Melbourne Cup after fall
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 7, 2017 / 4:07 AM / a day ago

Horse racing - Jockey Moreira replaced in Melbourne Cup after fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira has been stood down from his ride on Thomas Hobson in the A$6.2 million (3.62 million pounds) Melbourne Cup after suffering a fall in an earlier race at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Joao Moreira riding Vivlos celebrates winning the seventh race. REUTERS/Stringer

Hong Kong-based Moreira went down on the Chris Waller-trained Regal Monarch during race four at Flemington and had to be assisted from the track.

He was stood down after a medical assessment.

The William Mullins-prepared Thomas Hobson, a 15-1 contender, will now be ridden by 18-year-old Ben Allen, the Irish trainer confirmed.

“I’ve spoken to him (Allen) already,” Mullins said in a televised interview. “I‘m happy enough with it.”

The Melbourne Cup, the world’s richest two-mile handicap, gets underway at 0400 GMT.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.