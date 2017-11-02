FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Howden Joinery's UK revenue up 8.2 percent
Sections
Featured
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2017 / 7:47 AM / in a day

Howden Joinery's UK revenue up 8.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery (HWDN.L) posted an 8.2 percent rise in total UK depots revenue for the 20 weeks to Oct. 28 on Thursday and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

Britain’s largest manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products to small builders said total revenue in the UK in the first 44 weeks of 2017 was up 6.3 percent, and up 4.4 percent on a same depot basis.

Howdens UK has opened five new depots since July and is aiming to add around 20 new depots in the UK this year, the company said.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.