Howden Joinery's UK revenue up 8.2 percent

(Reuters) - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery (HWDN.L) posted an 8.2 percent rise in total UK depots revenue for the 20 weeks to Oct. 28 on Thursday and said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

Britain’s largest manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products to small builders said total revenue in the UK in the first 44 weeks of 2017 was up 6.3 percent, and up 4.4 percent on a same depot basis.

Howdens UK has opened five new depots since July and is aiming to add around 20 new depots in the UK this year, the company said.