HSBC names Jayant Rikhye as India CEO

(Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has named company veteran Jayant Rikhye as the new chief executive of its India operations, effective Dec. 1.

FILE PHOTO: HSBC headquarters is seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Rikhye, who has been with the bank for 28 years in various roles, will replace Stuart Milne who will move to a new role after leading India operations for five years, the company said.

Rikhye, who started his career with HSBC in India in 1989, is currently head of international, Asia-Pacific, responsible for 11 markets in the region, according to a statement on Monday. He also heads strategy and planning for the bank in Asia-Pacific.

Europe’s biggest bank earlier this month named insider John Flint, who runs its retail and wealth management business, as the new chief executive to take over from February next year.