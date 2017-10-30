HSBC says it might move fewer than 1000 jobs to Paris on Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC may move fewer than 1000 jobs to Paris following Britain’s exit from the European Union, the bank’s finance director Iain Mackay said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - A man walks past by a closed a HSBC bank branch in Istanbul, Turkey, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

“It may be less than 1000 employees, but it’s up to 1000,” Mackay told reporters on a conference call.

Previous comments from senior HSBC executives had emphasised the number of jobs to move would be 1000.

Mackay said the bank had booked $12 million (9.13 million pounds) in costs for the third quarter in relation to Brexit, mostly spent on legal advice regarding contingency planning. The bank still expects to spend $200-$300 million in total on Brexit relocation costs, he said.