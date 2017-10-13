FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 8 days ago

German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin said it was pressing insider trading charges relating to a drop last year in the price of Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) shares, confirming a Der Spiegel report.

FILE PHOTO - The Hugo Boss logo is seen in Metzingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A spokeswoman for Bafin declined to name any suspect in the matter on Friday. Bafin’s decision means the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office must now decide whether to launch an investigation based on the watchdog’s charges.

Bafin said in October of last year that it had launched a probe into possible insider trading after Hugo Boss’s stock dropped nearly 20 percent on Feb. 23, 2016, following a warning that its full-year profit would decline.

The Stuttgart prosecutor’s office said on Friday it was examining the charges brought by Bafin, but declined to provide further information.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.